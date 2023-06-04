Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $4,316,000. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,381.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,583.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,497.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $90,341,976 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

