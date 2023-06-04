Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.