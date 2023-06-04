Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $64,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,285.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.