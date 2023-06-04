Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 182,001 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,651,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,001 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $56,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.76 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

