Cipher Capital LP Sells 3,514 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,542 shares of company stock worth $4,260,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.1 %

ARW opened at $128.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.