Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 17,079 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,887,000 after acquiring an additional 443,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

