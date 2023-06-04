American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,017 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $39,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

