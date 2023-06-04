Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.17% of Mueller Industries worth $38,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $10,910,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 201,438 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MLI opened at $78.81 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

