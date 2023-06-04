American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of PVH worth $40,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

NYSE:PVH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

