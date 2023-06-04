62,521 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

