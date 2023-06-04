Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 31,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:TYL opened at $397.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.42.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $8,014,856. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

