Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 323.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,818 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 805,624 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 627,734 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

