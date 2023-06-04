Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.