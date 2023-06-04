Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Credicorp by 445.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Credicorp by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Credicorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,430,000 after acquiring an additional 210,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $6.7385 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

