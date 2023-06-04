Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

GLPI opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

