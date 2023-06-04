Korea Investment CORP Acquires 5,559 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

