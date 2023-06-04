Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,315 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

