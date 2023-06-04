Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $266,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

