Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,796 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Vistra worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

