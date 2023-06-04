Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,332.66 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,454.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,472.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

