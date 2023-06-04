M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

