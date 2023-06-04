Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.7 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

