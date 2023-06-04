M&T Bank Corp Acquires 18,701 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2,593.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 473 shares of company stock worth $309,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,298.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,094.30 and its 200 day moving average is $867.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,345.44.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

