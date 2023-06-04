Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 10,368 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.