Credit Suisse AG Acquires 13,224 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $74,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

