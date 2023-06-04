BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

