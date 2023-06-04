The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Toro were worth $89,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

