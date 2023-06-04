Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,368 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $66,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 11.3 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.