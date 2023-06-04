M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TXT shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $64.05 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.