Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 433.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

NYSE:MPC opened at $108.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

