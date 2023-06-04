Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 10,235 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 4.1 %

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

