4,414 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

