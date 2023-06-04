Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,154 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 86.2% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CICC Research raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

