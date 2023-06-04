BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $715,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.