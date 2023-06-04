Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $76.09 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,097,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,229 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $76,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.90 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

