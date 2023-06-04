Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

