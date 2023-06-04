ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $7.97 Million Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 217,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rollins by 45.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

