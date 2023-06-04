Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of CZR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75.
Caesars Entertainment Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
