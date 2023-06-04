Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $71,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 194.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

