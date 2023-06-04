Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $152,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.27.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $181.35 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,581 shares of company stock worth $27,183,743 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

