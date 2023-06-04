Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $149,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

