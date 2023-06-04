Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

