Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,915.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

