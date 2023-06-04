Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $146,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $226.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total value of $27,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,827,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

