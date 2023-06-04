Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nomura by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,755,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 679,152 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.