ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,168 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 454,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

