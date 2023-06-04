ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 6,842 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $470.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.41 and its 200 day moving average is $464.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

