Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,178,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $48,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Insider Activity

Match Group Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

