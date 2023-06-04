Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

