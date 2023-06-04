507 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $470.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

